Houston Astros Set to Move on From Alex Bregman Following Christian Walker Signing
With the Houston Astros signing first baseman Christian Walker on Friday, it appears that Alex Bregman's time with the team is over.
The addition of Walker comes in the wake of the Astros trading outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for a package that included All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. There was talk about moving Paredes to first base if Bregman wound up returning to Houston, but now both infield spots are taken.
Bregman is looking for a deal worth over $200 million, so he turned his nose up at the six-year, $156 million contract offer the Astros made earlier this winter. His market will now reset, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers set up to be the top remaining contenders for Bregman's services.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal went on “Foul Territory” on Friday and spoke about the progression of the Astros’ offseason, resulting in Tucker getting dealt and Bregman getting boxed out of the lineup.
"I never thought Bregman was gonna sign there because Jim Crane, the owner, has not been into monster deals," Rosenthal said. "The Soto deal definitely influenced the Tucker talks, I would say. Because once that number ($765 million) was out there, the Astros knew – if they didn't know it already – how difficult it would be to re-sign Tucker."
Bregman racked up 1,132 hits, 191 home runs, 663 RBI, 42 stolen bases and a 39.6 WAR during his nine-season tenure in Houston, batting .272 with an .848 OPS along the way. The 30-year-old made two All-Star appearances and won two World Series with the Astros, peaking as an MVP contender in 2018 and 2019.
Tucker was similarly successful, getting voted into each of the last three All-Star Games. The 27-year-old has averaged 28 home runs, 90 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 5.3 WAR each season since 2021, all while batting .280 with an .888 OPS.
The two sluggers helped Houston reach the ALCS seven years in a row, but that streak came to an end in 2024.
The Astros have re-tooled with Paredes and Walker in Bregman and Tucker's place, hoping to rediscover their postseason success and extend their dynasty as it transitions into a new era.
