How Astros' Reported Interest in Former All-Star Could Impact Outfield Market

The Houston Astros reportedly might not be done making roster moves ahead of Opening Day.

The Astros have "expressed interest" in former All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Conforto, who turns 33 next month, spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but is probably best known for his seven-year stint with the New York Mets to start his career.

McTaggart also said Houston's odds of trading slugging infielder Isaac Paredes are "diminishing." Paredes, who just turned 27, has seen his name come up in trade talks all offseason. Regardless of whether he's moved before opening day, the Astros seemingly have just a few left-handed hitters on their projected roster.

Of course, Houston has Yordan Alvarez as a premier power-hitting lefty. But after that, the Astros' left-handed options at this time appear to be outfielders Joey Loperfido and Zach Cole, as well as backup catcher César Salazar. Houston's reported interest in Conforto could signal the team's desire to add another lefty bat before the 2026 season begins.

Outfield market dwindles, especially in terms of lefty hitters

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Alex Verdugo (8) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With spring training officially underway, the outfield market is unsurprisingly scarce. The number of available players who could make an immediate impact shrinks even further when you narrow the search down to just lefty-hitting outfielders.

Besides Conforto, left-handed-hitting free agent outfielders include Jesse Winker, Alex Verdugo, and Jason Heyward. But each of these players comes with their own red flags. Winker dealt with multiple injuries in 2025 and was limited to just 26 games for the Mets. Verdugo and Heyward were both designated for assignment last summer by the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres, respectively. And Conforto hit a career-low .199 in 138 games for the Dodgers last year.

If Houston's reported interest in Conforto signals the team's desire to add an outfielder in general, some righty-hitting outfielders who are still free agents include Tommy Pham, Manuel Margot, Starling Marte, and Randal Grichuk. But adding another right-handed hitter to an already righty-dominant lineup doesn't seem to make much sense based on the team's current roster construction.

