How Blue Jays Became MLB’s Unluckiest Team of 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays really can't catch a break so in 2026.

The reigning American League champions have been bitten by the injury bug over and over and over and over again this season. Simply put, there isn't a team in Major League Baseball right now that has been more unlucky than the Blue Jays have and the injuries keep piling up. MLB.com's

Keegan Matheson reported that third baseman/right fielder Addison Barger is the latest to go down after injuring both of his ankles on Sunday.

"The hits just keep on coming. Addison Barger was removed from the Blue Jays’ 3-0 loss to the White Sox Sunday with bilateral ankle discomfort," Matheson wrote. "Barger was thrown out at first on a great defensive play in the third inning and seemed to land awkwardly as he ran through the bag, stretching for a close play at the very end. Barger stayed in, though, and even took another at-bat in the sixth inning, but flied out to center field."

Toronto is MLB's most unlucky team right now

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There isn't a team in Major League Baseball right now dealing with the sheer volume of injuries Toronto is facing after just under two weeks in the season. Right now, the Blue Jays have Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos all on the Injured List from the starting rotation. Yimi García is on the Injured List from the bullpen. Alejandro Kirk is on the Injured List right now, thinning out catcher depth. Anthony Santander is on the 60-Day Injured List. Now, Addison Barger is also heading to the Injured List.

Every team in the league is dealing with some sort of injury right now. The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have Blake Snell or Mookie Betts right now. The Boston Red Sox don't have Triston Casas, Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo. The New York Yankees don't have Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole or Anthony Volpe right now. The Philadelphia Phillies don't have Zack Wheeler right now. The list goes on and on. At the end of the day, though, no team in Major League Baseball is dealing with as many injuries as Toronto is right now.

The season is young but the Blue Jays are 4-5 so far and things aren't going to get easier in the short term. If you're a team in the American League East, now is your time to make a run and try to build as much space between you and Toronto. The Blue Jays will get healthier at some point, but right now they are very vulnerable.