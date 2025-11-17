How Cal Raleigh Reacted To Mariners Reunion With Josh Naylor

The Seattle Mariners got a headstart on the offseason on Sunday night.

Seattle already has accomplished its "top priority" of the offseason by going out and re-signing slugger Josh Naylor to a reported five-year deal. On top of that, the Mariners added some bullpen depth to the organization by acquiring Robinson Ortiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Naylor deal is what has gotten the most buzz around the league, unsurprisingly. Naylor is someone who can hit around .300, blast 20-plus homers in a season, drive in nearly 100 runs, and steal 30 bags. In 2025, he played in 147 games overall and slashed .295/.353/.462 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and 81 runs scored while playing a serviceable first base. He finished in the 45th percentile in outs above average at first base with -1, so he's close to average there.

The vibes are high with the Seattle Mariners

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Naylor was one of the missing pieces that the Mariners needed and now he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The return of Naylor led to positive responses from some of his teammates on social media. Cal Raleigh took to Instagram with a brief message: "LFG," Raleigh wrote, "Jim is here to stay!"

I just learned that Cal Raleigh calls Josh Naylor , Jim? pic.twitter.com/D6kyau0oOx — Jowee (@ilovejowee) November 17, 2025

Infielder JP Crawford and pitcher Bryan Woo both responded to the Mariners' social media post on Sunday night after the news broke.

I think the fellas are happy pic.twitter.com/iQwrsy7Aiw — Serenity (@HiImSerenity) November 17, 2025

Clearly, the vibes are high right now with the Mariners. What makes things even better is the fact that there is plenty of time left in the offseason for the club to build off of this momentum.

Seattle made it clear right after it was knocked out of the playoffs that Naylor would be a priority and the club was going to be aggressive this offseason after advancing to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Reportedly signing Naylor on Nov. 16th ahead of any other big deal getting done around the league certainly fits this description well. Now, what's next?

