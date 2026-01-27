How Chris Bassitt Could Change Landscape of Starting Pitchers' Market

Chris Bassitt remains unsigned despite a very strong postseason with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is a solid middle-of-the-rotation innings-eater that can be trusted in big games, and contending teams could certainly use a presence such as his in their starting rotation.

He may be entering his age-37 season, but he still remains a durable force for a team in their rotation and should be in line to receive a solid contract for 2026.

Manny Randhawa and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com listed a few teams that could benefit from having him on their roster in 2026 and that make sense for him at this point in his career.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Chris Bassitt could help shape pitching market

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) celebrates after throwing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

"You can never have enough pitching, so as the rotation market thaws, Bassitt should certainly have suitors. Enter the usual suspects -- the Mets, Orioles, Tigers, Giants, Braves and Cubs could make a play for Bassitt, who has proven to be a dependable and serviceable mid-rotation arm despite nearing his late-30s."

There are still a few good arms available such as Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito. However, the market is thinning a bit. Once starters like Valdez and Gallen sign, the market for Bassitt should become more defined.

It could also be that he signs before some of the other arms, as he is one of the top starters still available. That could ultimately allow him to help shape the pitching market and cause a bit of a ripple effect.

Any of the remaining arms could help dictate the tempo of the rest of the market. The first domino to fall could potentially be Bassitt. He's a reliable veteran who can eat innings and perform well in big games. He was mainly used as a reliever during the Blue Jays' World Series run, but there is a lot to like about him as a veteran starter.

Depending on what he gets in free agency, other starters could follow with similar deals. With spring training fast approaching, some of the remaining arms might have to settle for short-term deals with a high dollar value.

That could ultimately be what Bassitt has to accept at this point in his career, but a lot of teams should be interested in him.

More MLB: Nationals’ CJ Abrams Looms as Wild Card in Offseason Trade Market