Nationals’ CJ Abrams Looms as Wild Card in Offseason Trade Market

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams is an interesting trade candidate. The San Francisco Giants showed interest in him and even tried to make a trade for him, but they couldn't meet Washington's asking price.

Still, that doesn't mean that a deal won't happen. There is still a little time left in the offseason to make a deal, even with spring training approaching. The Nationals will just have to set the price high.

The Giants may have been the ones to propose a deal, but others could make a run at Abrams as well. Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed four other teams that could end up being suitors.

Abrams could shake up offseason trade market

Sep 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) fields a ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) (not shown) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Giants made a run at Abrams already and remain a potential match. Solid potential trade partners also include the Red Sox, Yankees, Padres and Mariners," Bowden said.

The Padres would be an interesting match because they are the team that drafted him back in 2019. The 25-year-old was part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade at the deadline in 2022. They need a little help in their infield with Luis Arraez potentially leaving, and they have been pretty quiet for much of the offseason.

The Giants have been in the mix for infield help all winter, as have the Red Sox and Mariners. All three teams have shown interest in St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star Brendan Donovan. Abrams is mainly a shortstop but could potentially shift to second base if necessary.

The Yankees also need offense, even after re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year contract. Abrams isn't a free agent until 2029, so his four remaining years of club control make him an attractive trade candidate.

That also should drive his price up, and the teams Bowden listed all have the prospect capital necessary to make a deal. Washington obviously didn't like what the Giants had to offer them. But if teams can't acquire Donovan from St. Louis, Abrams is a good backup solution, even though his price tag is high, and it's possible that teams could pivot to him from Donovan.

It will be interesting to see what his trade market looks like in the coming weeks, but he could be a major wild card as teams assess their needs before spring training.

