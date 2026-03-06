Shohei Ohtani's Viral WBC Opener Shows MLB's Competitive Advantage

It only took an inning and a half of Team Japan's first World Baseball Classic game to remind the globe that no one does it like Shohei Ohtani.

In the top of the second inning, Ohtani came to the plate with the bases loaded, one out, and no score. And the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar provided a swing that not only broke open the score, but nearly broke the internet.

Ohtani's grand slam generated hundreds of millions of internet impressions within a few hours. The official WBC account's highlight clip had over 16 million views and 255,000 likes in its first 6 1/2 hours.

Is Ohtani unmatched in terms of global presence?

Feb 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The viral moments Ohtani provided on Friday, in concert with the type of hype he can generate for a game that otherwise proved to be a laugher, should serve as a reminder to Major League Baseball: They've got the world's biggest golden ticket in terms of global intrigue in sports right now.

Ohtani was always larger than life, but his star has continued to rise since his arrival with the Dodgers before the 2024 season. He's 2-for-2 in winning championships and taking home Most Valuable Player Awards, and everything he does generates unrivaled buzz.

When Ohtani returned to the pitcher's mound last June, his start against the San Diego Padres was the most-viewed game in MLB.tv history -- and by 28% over the previous record. And when he plays in the biggest games, he breaks records constantly.

We saw how massive a moment Ohtani's showdown with Mike Trout in the WBC championship was three years ago. What could the four-time MVP have on deck for an encore?

Baseball is in the middle of a new golden age, and a lot of that is due to Ohtani's brilliance. And MLB is experiencing an Ohtani bump in popularity that it absolutely cannot afford to squander.

To that effect, with a potential lockout looming, the owners and players association had better get their act together so fans don't miss out on any games worth of Ohtani next season.