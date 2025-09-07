How Dodgers-Kyle Tucker Free Agency Prediction Would Reshape National League
It's an all-too-familiar story for the fans of 29 Major League Baseball teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers cleaning up in free agency.
The last two offseasons have belonged to the Dodgers, as they nabbed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto two winters ago and a cavalry of studs, including Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernández, and Tanner Scott last offseason.
If the Dodgers win the bidding war for Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, there will be a lot of fans, pundits, and small-market owners with hurt feelings. But there was an early indication on Sunday that those folks might want to start preparing themselves.
Dodgers predicted to snag Kyle Tucker by rival execs
On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that multiple big-league executives believe Tucker is destined to join the Dodgers, who have surprisingly struggled to solve the right-field position this season, in free agency.
"Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency," Nightengale wrote. "Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help."
The top consequence of Tucker joining the Dodgers may well come next offseason, when the collective bargaining agreement ends. There is already ample buzz about the implementation of a salary cap and the potential for a work stoppage, and if the Dodgers increased their yearly payroll by another $40 million or so, outrage could ensue.
However, the competitive implications should not be ignored, either. The National League West arms race was a compelling one last offseason, and the San Francisco Giants, in particular, should be motivated to respond to a potential Tucker signing. San Francisco finally landed a slugger in Rafael Devers via trade in June, but more reinforcements are welcome.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, who project to be playoff hopefuls next season, would surely celebrate the departure of Tucker from their division. The Cubs have a deep farm system when it comes to outfielders, so they might not immediately be motivated to seek a free-agent backup plan.
