Yankees Superstar's Free Agency Could Have Massive Impact On Two Divisions
Cody Bellinger has had a fascinating career, so it's only fitting that his impending free agency is fascinating as well.
Bellinger has had some superstar-caliber seasons and some awful ones, but for the New York Yankees this year, he's been very good, bordering on elite. The Yankees would likely love to keep him, assuming he opts out, but they might face some unwelcome -- and familiar -- competition.
After stealing Juan Soto from the Yankees in free agency last winter, the New York Mets were identified once more as a threat to nab Bellinger by an insider.
Jon Heyman links Bellinger to Yankees, Mets
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed top suitors for the marquee free agents this winter, and for Bellinger, he only named the Mets and Yankees. Heyman has previously reported the Mets' interest in Bellinger as well.
"At age 30, he’s hitting the market a third time, but the Yankees look like a great marriage," Heyman wrote. "(Potential landing spots:) Yankees, Mets."
If Bellinger were to stay in the Bronx, the American League East and National League East races might not look too different. If he swaps boroughs, however, things could be flipped upside-down.
Part of the reason the Yankees haven't suffered too badly from the loss of Soto has been the success of their trade with the Chicago Cubs to acquire Bellinger. While they've got some notable young outfielders waiting in the wings, there's no guarantee his 4.4 bWAR (through 130 games) can be replaced.
Meanwhile, the Mets' main weakness this season, at least on offense, has been center field. Not only is Bellinger one of the best players at that position, but he can cover any outfield spot and first base as well, which would come into play if Pete Alonso were to leave Queens this offseason.
So the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox might throw themselves a party if Bellinger chose the Mets, and in the meantime, the Philadelphia Phillies' lefty-heavy rotation would have a new challenge on their hands next year.
