Three-time batting champion Luis Arráez was one of the most intriguing free agents still available this late in the offseason. But that changed on Jan. 31 when he reportedly found his new team for 2026.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. Interestingly, though, the Giants reportedly intend to make Arráez their full-time second baseman.

The notion of Arráez returning to second base in 2026 was initially reported by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who said the position swap was his "priority" when considering contract offers. The Athletic's Katie Woo also reported that Arráez "turned down other multi-year offers to play second base for Giants."

The three-time All-Star spent the first few years of his career at the keystone, but he's primarily played first base over the last two seasons. Arráez only played 14 games at second base last year, compared to 117 at first base. While Arráez isn't considered an elite defensive player at either position, the Giants are clearly interested in adding his contact-oriented plate approach to their lineup.

Here's how Arráez's reported deal with San Francisco could impact the remaining infield free-agent market ahead of spring training.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Second-base, first-base options dwindling

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) turns a double play in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Several teams have reportedly been interested in acquiring second basemen this offseason, including the Giants, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals. Brendan Donovan, Nico Hoerner, and Ketel Marte have been among the names floated as upgrades at second base.

With Arráez and San Francisco now out of the second-base picture, the door has opened for those teams to target one of those big names with one less competitor in the fold. But a trade for someone like Donovan or Marte would likely cost a team multiple top prospects, whereas Arráez was seemingly willing to sign a short-term, team-friendly deal to return to second base.

Some of the remaining free-agent infielders with second-base experience include Jose Iglesias, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ramón Urías, and Luis Rengifo. Since Arráez mostly played first base last year, though, his new deal with the Giants also affects any team that was potentially considering signing him to play that position.

The free-agent market for first basemen still features notable veterans such as Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, Rhys Hoskins, and Nathaniel Lowe. But with spring training just a few weeks away, San Francisco's signing of Arráez further reduces the number of viable options at first and second base.

More MLB: How Latest Update on Dodgers' Blake Snell Could Impact Pitching Market