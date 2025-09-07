How Latest Phillies-Kyle Schwarber Report Will Impact Future Of NL
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the most talented teams in all of baseball, but they fell flat in the postseason last year. They're looking like a serious postseason contender, but there are already a lot of eyes on designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and his upcoming free agency sweepstakes.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently suggested that Schwarber would return to the Phillies because they'd be completely unwilling to be outbid in a free agency bidding war for their star slugger.
"Forget all of the talk, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t going anywhere this winter. He loves Philadelphia, and more important, the Phillies love him," Nightengale wrote. "They simply will not be out-bid by any team, knowing how vital he is to them as not only their greatest power hitter, but their ultimate clubhouse leader."
If Schwarber is headed back to the Phillies, the National League could see quite a shake-up in the coming months.
Kyle Schwarber going back to Phillies could shake up MLB's free agency
There are a lot of NL suitors who could be candidates to add Schwarber this offseason, even if the Phillies are looked at as the favorites.
The New York Mets could be a suitor, especially if they're going to lose Pete Alonso in free agency. The Chicago Cubs could be a suitor, especially if Kyle Tucker bolts during the offseason. The Atlanta Braves could look to add somebody like Schwarber if they lose Marcell Ozuna in the winter.
But it doesn't seem like these teams will have much of a real chance at Schwarber unless they're willing to pay quite a steep price.
If Schwarber is heading back to the Phillies, that would make the Tucker sweepstakes even more important. Teams like the Cubs, Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers could end up overpaying for Tucker if they lose out on Schwarber.
Either way, the Schwarber sweepstakes hold a lot of weight going forward. The Phillies are seen as the favorites right now, for good reason. Schwarber's decision on where to sign is going to be massive, but it's also going to open the door for more teams to pursue stars like Tucker.
