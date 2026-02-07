Next Best First Basemen Available After Paul Goldschmidt's Return to Yankees

The New York Yankees are continuing their offseason trend of bringing back players from 2025 for the upcoming campaign.

Seven-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is signing a one-year deal with the Yankees for the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 2022 National League MVP hit .274 for New York last year in 146 games, but most notably mashed left-handed pitching, posting a .336 batting average against southpaws.

The 38-year-old will likely see most of his playing time come against lefty pitching as Ben Rice is expected to draw the majority of starts at first base for New York. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner can also slot in as a late-game defensive replacement, as well as a mentor to Rice, who's still learning the position after coming up through the minors as a catcher.

With Goldschmidt now off the board, any teams still looking to add a first baseman before opening day are running out of options.

Five first basemen who could be late-offseason additions

Aug 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pinch hitter Ty France (2) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Ty France has been one of the most intriguing names to monitor on the first base free agent market of late. The 2025 American League Gold Glove Award winner at first base was reportedly drawing interest from the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Yankees at the start of February. With the Yankees adding Goldschmidt and the D-backs signing Carlos Santana, France could now be considered one of the top first basemen still unsigned.

Other veteran first basemen who remain free agents include Justin Turner, Donovan Solano, Rhys Hoskins, and Nathaniel Lowe. Most notably, Lowe is the only left-handed hitter in this group, which means he could be one of the best remaining platoon options for a team that already has a righty-hitting first baseman.

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals are two teams that still lack experienced first basemen as spring training quickly approaches. But for any club that continues to evaluate the first base market this late in the offseason, the number of reliable options is starting to dwindle.

