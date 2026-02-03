Inside Zac Gallen’s Market as Spring Training Draws Near

Zac Gallen still remains unsigned, along with several notable starting pitchers. Spring training begins in less than a week, and some of the remaining arms might still be unsigned when pitchers and catchers report. That could significantly impact the rest of the market.

Gallen won 13 games in 33 starts last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 4.83 ERA and striking out 175 batters over 192 innings in 33 starts. The ERA obviously doesn't look great, but he still had some good numbers in 2025.

Jon Heyman gave an update on the 30-year-old right-hander's market with spring training approaching, and he listed several teams that make sense for him. Those teams were Arizona, the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

Where will Gallen end up?

The Angels probably make the least sense for Gallen in terms of potential suitors. While a few additions could make them a better team, they aren't heading into 2026 looking like a true contender, and he might prefer to pitch with one over a team that could finish in last place.

The Cubs signed Alex Bregman and could use an ace in their rotation. They're the likely favorite to win the National League Central after making that move, and having a proven pitcher at the top could give them a great chance to run away with it.

The Orioles signed Pete Alonso and have made some other very impactful moves, so it's clear that they hope to contend in 2026. However, one problem for them is that they don't have a proven pitcher at the top of their rotation either. That's where Gallen could come in handy for a team that was short on pitching in 2025 and paid the price for it with a last place finish.

Then of course, there's Arizona. They don't typically spend big in free agency, but they surprised everybody last offseason when they plucked Corbin Burnes off the market. With him still recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Diamondbacks would be smart to spend big again and try to bring back Gallen, even if it's on a shorter-term deal.

All the teams Heyman listed besides the Angels make sense for Gallen as he weighs his options. We'll see where he ultimately signs.

