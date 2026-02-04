The first base market is heating back up after seemingly standing still following a couple of big signings earlier in the offseason.

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana has reportedly signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. This comes just a few days after former San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arráez agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants to play second base.

Multiple teams also addressed first base at the end of 2025, including the Baltimore Orioles signing Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor returning to the Seattle Mariners. The options are dwindling for any clubs still looking to make a last-minute move for a first baseman, but some reliable veterans remain unsigned with spring training quickly approaching.

Gold Glovers, veterans still available

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) catches the ball forcing out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the ninth inning of game three of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The list of remaining first base free agents is headlined by Paul Goldschmidt. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and 2022 National League MVP was considered by many to be a potential fit for a reunion with Arizona before Santana's reported signing. Now, Goldschmidt could be a valuable option for any team looking to add a veteran who can offer a reliable glove and strong offense against left-handed pitching.

Ty France is another name who's reportedly drawing interest from multiple clubs, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Padres, and, previously D-Backs. France won the American League Gold Glove at first base last year, making him an intriguing buy-low candidate as the list of remaining free agents continues to dwindle.

Other options at first base who are still looking for a team to call home in 2026 include Rhys Hoskins, Nathaniel Lowe, Justin Turner, and Donovan Solano. And a few teams out there still have question marks at first base, including the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins. While those are two teams that aren't exactly known for being big spenders in free agency, the current market presents an opportunity for any club to sign a veteran first baseman at a relative discount compared to what their value might have been viewed at earlier in the offseason.

