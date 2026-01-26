Examining the Outfield Market After Harrison Bader Signing

The free agent market is starting to move a little bit, particularly the outfield market. On Monday, veteran outfielder Harrison Bader agreed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract.

Unfortunately for teams looking for more outfield help, that was the best remaining option still available on the market, so it might be hard to look elsewhere for help. There are still options in free agency though that can help teams in need.

Names such as Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are off the board as well, but now is still a good time to examine what the market looks like and who is left.

Where outfield market stands after Bader signing

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader (2) is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sadly, the best options are pretty much all off the board at this point in the offseason. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't any options left. In fact, there are still some intriguing ones.

The best options right now are Miguel Andujar and Austin Hays.

Hays posted a 0.8 WAR in 2025 but hit .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a .768 OPS with the Cincinnati Reds. Last week, Jon Heyman reported that three teams in particular were showing interest in him. Those teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Hays brings power from the right side of the plate and can play anywhere in the outfield. He bounced back from an injury-plagued 2024 season in a big way, which sets him up well to receive a good contract this offseason.

Andujar is also a very viable option, but he can do more than just play the corner outfield positions. He can also play in the infield, specifically third base. But a lot of teams still need help at the corner outfield spots.

He doesn't bring as much power as Hays, as he hit just 10 home runs last year, but he hit .318/.352/.470 with 44 RBI and an .822 OPS during the regular season with the Athletics and Reds.

Those are the best options still available. Teams could potentially also look at options such as Tommy Pham or Alex Verdugo, but Andujar and Hays are better options at this point, and teams would be better served going for them instead of aiming lower in the market.

