How Phillies-Alex Bregman Prediction Would Impact NL East
The Philadelphia Phillies already are one of the best overall teams in baseball.
That has been the case for years, but the Phillies have been unable to get over the hump and win a World Series with this core so far. That could always happen this year. The Phillies have the pieces in place to make a run. The Phillies have the second-best record in the National League right now at 84-60. They are the closest team in baseball in general, to the league-leading Milwaukee Brewers at 89-56.
While this is the case, one question the Phillies have had dating back to last offseason is at third base. Alec Bohm was in trade rumors despite an All-Star campaign in 2024. He's taken a step back this season and currently is slashing .272/.319/.384 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs in 111 games played.
No matter what happens this fall, the Phillies have a question to answer anyway about the middle of the lineup with Kyle Schwarber heading to free agency. His prolific power makes up for some of the other issues with the organization. But, if he were to leave, then Philadelphia would obviously need to follow up with another big move.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Schwarber will leave, but also predicted Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will come to town when predicting each team's starting lineup for the 2026 Opening Day.
How the NL East could get even more wild in 2026
"Projected Lineup: 2B Bryson Stott, SS Trea Turner, 1B Bryce Harper, 3B Alex Bregman, RF Nick Castellanos, C JT Realmuto, LF Brandon Marsh, DH Alec Bohm, and CF Harrison Bader," Reuter said. "Explain the Pick: 3B Alex Bregman. The Phillies are at a crossroads, with JT Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Max Kepler all headed for free agency. They might be hesitant to shell out $100 million-plus to bring back Schwarber, since letting him walk would allow more flexibility at DH for an aging roster, and that money could instead be shifted to a run at Alex Bregman. They have shopped Alec Bohm in the past, so it's clear they are willing to explore upgrades at the hot corner."
Right now, the Phillies are the top team in the NL East. If they were to lose Schwarber, that calculus changes. In that scenario, the New York Mets would look like the best team in the division on paper. Plus, the Atlanta Braves should be significantly better in 2026, but maybe not better than Philadelphia. If the Phillies were to land a player like Bregman, though, that would immediately catapult Philadelphia to the top of the NL East standings and there's an argument that this team could be the best overall team in baseball with Bregman on it.
With Bregman, you would lose some pop, but you would gain a Gold Glove-caliber defender at the hot corner. In this scenario from Reuter, Bohm would move to DH. He's someone who had 15 home runs and 97 RBIs last year and 20 home runs and 97 RBIs the year prior. He's taken a step back, but if he could return to that level, plus Bregman does what he has throughout his entire career, there is an argument that this could be a move that puts the team over the top.
As of right now this is all speculation. In a perfect world, the Phillies re-sign Schwarber and continue what they have been doing. If not, adding a guy like Bregman could keep the club at the top of the NL East and potentially the NL standings in general for the next few years.
