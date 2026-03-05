Impact of Andrew McCutchen Rangers Deal on Righty Bat Market

The Texas Rangers made an important move on Thursday morning, signing veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract. The former MVP wanted to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they chose to let him walk in free agency.

This isn't an earth-shattering move by any means, but it does mean that one key right-handed bat is off the board in free agency. The Rangers could use McCutchen as a platoon designated hitter option if he makes the Opening Day roster.

There were a lot of interesting right-handed bats available on the free agent market this offseason, but the options are dwindling for teams that may want another option. Here is a look at the market and where things stand.

State of RH bat market after McCutchen signing

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In terms of outfielders, there are really only two options left, those being Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe. Both of them would be under-the-radar signings for a team in need of a right-handed bat. McCutchen isn't playing much outfield anymore, but both Pham and Renfroe still are and can also be DH options for teams.

If teams are looking specifically for infield and DH options, there is a better selection at the moment. Justin Turner and Donovan Solano are still out there. Teams could also look into Luis Urias, Jose Iglesias and Tim Anderson, who also are unsigned.

So, there are still a few bats available, but it is late in the offseason at this point. Spring training games have already begun, and Opening Day is in three weeks. With that in mind, it may take a little longer for some of the remaining bats to sign, especially if there isn't a whole lot of interest in them from other teams.

At this point, the only major free agent left is Lucas Giolito. The market typically moves slow at this time of year, so there likely won't be much more activity between now and Opening Day.

Still, it will be interesting to follow and see if any other bats come off the board. Pham and Turner are probably the best ones available, so they could still sign, but the end of the road might be near for some of the other options that haven't generated a whole lot of interest.

We'll see what all happens between now and Opening Day and if more players will ultimately come off the board before then.