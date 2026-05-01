Ildemaro Vargas Is Forcing MLB Fans to Pay Attention

While there have been a lot of breakout performances so far throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the most surprising is over with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Ildemaro Vargas.

Regardless of whether you're a Diamondbacks fan, or a fan of another team, you should know about Vargas at this point in the season. Vargas is 34 years old and is a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran. He has had multiple stints with the Diamondbacks to go along with time with the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overall, he's a career .257 hitter in 480 total appearances.

Vargas has been a role player throughout his career. To this point, he has never played in over 95 games in a season. Things have clearly shifted, though. Vargas has played in 23 games so far this season and actually is leading the league with an eye-popping .378 batting average. Overall, he's slashing .378/.398/.689 with a career high six homers. He has 20 RBIs on the season already as well, which is just 11 below his career high of 31.

Ildemaro Vargas Is MLB's Biggest Feel-Good Story

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates in the dugout after Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado’s (28) (not pictured) home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Vargas' .378 batting average is 20 points higher than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has the second-best batting average in baseball at .358. Vargas' .378 batting average is 42 points ahead of Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins, who is in second place in the National League in batting average at .336.

Who saw a breakout of this level coming for a 34-year-old? Before each season, you always see various predictions or takes on who will end up breaking out in a given season. If you tossed Vargas' name out there, that would've been a pretty big surprise. But it's why baseball is great. It's the fact that Vargas likely wasn't a household name for many, and maybe still isn't, before the season but now he's leading the league in batting average at .378. There are plenty of stars around the league, like Guerrero, who fans likely would've tabbed as the likely guy to lead the league. But instead, Vargas has the top spot.

Every year, there are surprises. Baseball is so volatile that you can see the best team in baseball lose any night. The same can be said about the worst teams in baseball finding ways to win games any night as well. The game is unpredictable, which arguably makes it better. Right now, Vargas is someone fans should know. He's a feel-good story about a guy making the most out of an opportunity. Hopefully, he continues this trend.