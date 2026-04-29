The 4 MLB Teams Ready to Take Flight, Turn Season Around
There are a handful of teams around Major League Baseball that have struggled to kick off the 2026 campaign through the first month of the season, but could be in line for a turnaround in the near future.
We're just one month into the campaign. That means, the regular season still has a long way to go until the fall. We haven't even hit the summer yet. We're going to see teams that struggled to open the season turn things around and we're going to see teams that were hot to begin the season come back down to earth. It's the case every year and the 2026 season isn't likely to be different from that perspective.
Here are four teams ready to take flight and turn things around in the very near future.
Toronto Blue Jays
This is the easiest and most obvious team of this group. The reason for this is that Toronto's slow start to the 2026 season has simply been because of injuries, but the club is starting to get healthier. Toronto got Trey Yesavage back in the mix on Tuesday, and he pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in a win over the Boston Red Sox in his season debut. George Springer is just about to be back for the club as well. Starter José Berríos is on a minor league rehab assignment right now, so he shouldn't be far from the majors as well. Toronto is 13-16 on the season, but are about to get a whole lot better.
Milwaukee Brewers
Like the Blue Jays, the Brewers have been banged up to kick off the 2026 season. Milwaukee currently is without the services of Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Quinn Priester. Milwaukee is still 15-13 on the season. Of course, a 15-13 record isn't bad by any means. But the Brewers are in fourth place in the National League Central. Milwaukee is expected to get Chourio and Vaughn back in early May. Yelich won't be too far behind as well, barring a setback. This is a club that already is above .500 and isn't even close to its potential.
Boston Red Sox
This may be a hot take, but the Red Sox certainly should be in a position to turn things around right now, despite the firing of Alex Cora. That's not to say that Cora isn't an excellent manager. He showed throughout his time with Boston that he is. There is simply too much talent on the Red Sox's roster right now to be as bad as they have been so far this season. Boston is 12-18 on the season, but has won three of its last four games. Last year, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers and somehow got better. Maybe, this could be the case with Cora out the door as well.
Philadelphia Phillies
This is the same concept as above with the Red Sox. There is too much talent in Philadelphia to be 10-19. Philadelphia fired manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday and won its first game under interim manager Don Mattingly. This isn't to say Thomson was the only problem in Philadelphia, but sometimes you see a spark when moves like this are made. And, again, there's too much talent in Philadelphia to be this bad. At some point, the Phillies are going to go on a run.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com