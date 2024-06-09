Adael Amador, Colorado Rockies' No. 1 Prospect, Making MLB Debut Sunday
The Colorado Rockies have recalled infielder Adael Amador from Double-A Hartford, the team announced Sunday morning.
Amador is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. The No. 1 prospect in the Rockies' farm system and No. 32 prospect in baseball will be making his MLB debut in the contest.
To make room for Amador on the active 26-man roster, Colorado placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
Amador will wear No. 1 on his jersey.
Amador, who just turned 21 years old in April, has skipped Triple-A entirely on his way to the big leagues. He has appeared in 56 games at the Double-A level between 2023 and 2024, batting .185 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a .684 OPS at the level.
Before reaching Double-A, Amador was a .298 hitter with 30 home runs, 125 RBI, 48 stolen bases and an .877 OPS in 221 career minor league appearances.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill are the only active MLB players younger than Amador, and Merrill is just eight days younger than the Dominican middle infielder.
Here is the full lineup the Rockies will be trotting out against the Cardinals on Sunday:
1. Charlie Blackmon, DH
2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
3. Ryan McMahon, 3B
4. Elias Díaz, C
5. Brenton Doyle, CF
6. Jake Cave, LF
7. Michael Toglia, 1B
8. Adael Amador, 2B
9. Greg Jones, RF
SP: Ty Blach, LHP
First pitch for Amador's first MLB appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.
