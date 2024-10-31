Injury-Prone Minnesota Twins Star Alex Kirilloff Announces Retirement at Age 26
Minnesota Twins slugger Alex Kirilloff has retired from baseball, he announced Thursday morning on social media.
The 26-year-old is hanging up his cleats after just four seasons in the big leagues, thanks in large part to the laundry list of injuries he has had to battle through during his brief career. Since making his MLB debut back in 2021, Kirilloff has only appeared in 249 games for the Twins, good for an average of 62 a year.
Kirilloff didn't even get to that mark in 2024, as he was limited to 57 games due to a back strain. He hit the injured list in June, and while he did return to make one rehab appearance in Triple-A, he was ultimately shut down for good in August.
Wrist surgeries in 2021 and 2022, plus shoulder surgery in 2023, also kept Kirilloff sidelined for long periods of time.
"In my nine professional seasons, I’ve encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome the pain," Kirilloff wrote in a statement. "These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I’ve realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an ‘all-in’ approach, something I’ve brought to every season. However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I’ve always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself."
The Twins selected Kirilloff with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, and he opted to take the $2.8 million signing bonus from Minnesota instead of honoring his commitment to Liberty University. The first baseman and corner outfielder was ranked as a top-10 prospect in all of baseball by 2019, and he remained the No. 2 prospect in the Twins' farm system until he was promoted in 2021.
Kirilloff went on to hit .248 with 27 home runs, 116 RBI, a .721 OPS and a 0.1 WAR in the majors, playing his most effective baseball in 2021 and 2023. He posted a 0.6 WAR as a rookie, then a 0.4 WAR two years later when he set career highs with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 28 walks, a .270 batting average and a .793 OPS in 88 games of action.
Those numbers showed that Kirilloff could be a key piece for the Twins moving forward, if he were to stay healthy, but he just couldn't manage to stay on the field.
Over the course of his nine-year professional career, Kirilloff wound up making roughly $6.0 million. He was set to enter his second round of salary arbitration this winter, coming off a season in which he earned $1.35 million.
Kirilloff is still recovering from his back injury, and did not specify what he plans to do now that his playing days are over. He assured fans, however, that his journey was far from over.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.