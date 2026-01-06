Insider Links Eugenio Suárez To Surprise NL Central Team

The Seattle Mariners have made a few moves this offseason, but have been quiet lately. They re-signed Josh Naylor and added left-hander Jose Ferrer in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

However, they lost Jorge Polanco in free agency and haven’t been able to replace him just yet. One thing they could do is potentially bring back third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who they acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.

Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers shared some insight on where certain free agents might sign, and Rogers noted that Suarez would be a good fit for a surprise team in the NL Central.

When Will Suarez Sign?

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suarez liked his time in Cincinnati, though Pittsburgh is still looking for hitters among the NL Central teams in need of infield help. Suarez might replace Ke'Bryan Hayes there.

The third base market in free agency depends largely on Alex Bregman and where he signs. Once he does sign, there should be a little more clarity on Suarez.

The Pirates could be a very interesting fit for him. They already signed Ryan O’Hearn to a two-year contract. They just need to find another big bat that they can build around.

Suarez could be that piece, and it could be enough to get the Pirates out of last place in the NL Central. As for Seattle, they’ll still be in need of a bat.

They have prospects that could ultimately pan out. Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson are already in-house and could be used to take the places of Suarez and Polanco.

But the Mariners still should look for a proven bat to help bolster their offense. Re-signing Naylor won’t be enough to get them back to the ALCS.

Making an attempt to keep Suarez would be wise for president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. There’s still a lot of work left to be done if the Mariners want to reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

But Pittsburgh could really benefit from having Suarez in their lineup, so that could be a very interesting fit. It will be interesting to see where he’ll end up and what the Mariners have planned for the rest of the offseason.

They can’t go into spring training as currently constructed.

