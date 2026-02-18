Two Underrated Starting Pitchers That Are Still Unsigned

Free agency is down to just a few viable options still left on the market. Most of the big names have already signed, and with spring training underway, it's only a matter of time before some lower-cost options find new homes or potentially sign minor league contracts.

Options are slim. The biggest names still out there are Lucas Giolito and Max Scherzer, but there are still a few underrated options that haven't been signed just yet.

Here are two starting pitchers that could be sneaky additions for teams looking for help at the back end of their rotations for 2026.

Frankie Montas

Montas is a guy who has struggled with injuries each of the past few years. The New York Mets took a chance on him last year, but he appeared in just nine games, making seven starts. In those appearances, he went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA.

But a team in need of pitching depth could potentially sign him to a minor league deal. The St. Louis Cardinals have already taken a few hits to their pitching depth this spring, and the San Diego Padres are without Yu Darvish for the year. The Baltimore Orioles also could use more depth.

Montas was once a coveted arm, but injuries have derailed his career. Perhaps a fresh start is just what he needs to get back to where he once was.

Marcus Stroman

Stroman is another arm that hasn't quite been himself over the past few years, but he does have a track record. He's a two-time All-Star and former Gold Glove winner.

The 35-year-old spent 2024 and 2025 with the New York Yankees, and while he was at least serviceable his first year in the Bronx, the same can't be said for 2025. He was limited to nine starts due to injuries and went 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

But pitching injuries tend to happen in spring training, and when a team needs a starter, he could be a perfect option for depth at the back end of a rotation. He was once a Cy Young candidate as well with the Toronto Blue Jays, so there might still be some upside.

We'll see if any contenders take a chance on him, but he isn't completely a lost cause just yet. It would simply take a one-year deal to land him.

