Insider Names 4 Under-the-Radar Teams That Fit Framber Valdez

With less than a week remaining until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, veteran left-hander and former World Series champion Framber Valdez is still available in free agency. He has been the ace of the Houston Astros since his arrival in 2020, but chances of him going back to Houston are slim.

However, a lot of teams need an ace to bolster their starting rotations and could make sense as landing spots for the left-hander. The most likely spots appear to be the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

But Nightengale also listed four other teams that he believes could make sense, and some of them are teams that fans might not expect.

Four under-the-radar fits for Valdez

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks on the field with catcher Yainer Diaz (21) before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have already signed a big-ticket free agent in Alex Bregman, but who's to say they're done? They need somebody to lead their rotation, even with Shota Imanaga back and Justin Steele making strides towards a return.

Valdez could help cement the Cubs as favorites to win the National League Central if they decide to sign him.

San Diego Padres

The Padres lost Dylan Cease. They kept Michael King around, but they still should look into filling the hole left by Cease's departure. Valdez brings postseason experience to the table, and with Joe Musgrove coming back, the Padres could strengthen their rotation and give themselves a better chance to make a deeper October run in 2026.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have been quiet this offseason. Now, there is uncertainty around Tarik Skubal, who is headed for an arbitration hearing. It's unlikely he'll be traded, even though he is in the final year of his contract, but Detroit needs another frontline starter to go with their ace.

Valdez could boost their chances at making a deeper run as well, and the Tigers could also easily become American League Central favorites.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are the least likely team to land Valdez that Nightengale listed. They're a small-market operation, meaning they don't typically spend big in free agency. But after losing Freddy Peralta via trade, adding an ace wouldn't hurt, assuming that they can give him a short-term deal with opt outs.

This could allow the Brewers to take back some of the power in the NL Central and remain on top.

