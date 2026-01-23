Blockbuster Mariners Trade Idea Lands Ideal Jorge Polanco Successor

The Seattle Mariners made a few big moves at the trade deadline last year to acquire a pair of infielders. They landed Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, but both were on expiring contracts. Infielder Jorge Polanco was also on an expiring contract, meaning the Mariners were set to lose three starting infielders in free agency.

Naylor quickly re-signed with the Mariners on a massive deal. He's likely going to be the Mariners' starting first baseman for years to come. Polanco bolted for a deal with the New York Mets while Suárez is still available on the open market, as of Thursday.

The Mariners desperately need to add a second baseman to their roster to replace Polanco. With Suárez on the open market, the hole at second base is even more pressing.

FanSided's Christopher Kline predicted the Mariners would land a trade for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan to replace Polanco at second base going forward.

Mariners are the perfect landing spot for Cardinals' Brendan Donovan

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"St. Louis continues to fast-track its rebuild, which means Brendan Donovan probably starts next season on a new team," Kline wrote. "The Seattle Mariners need an infield bat in lieu of Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez. Donovan fits the M's financial situation as a cheap, controllable All-Star who just checks boxes. He's a solid defender with the versatility of a utilityman. He's a contact-over-power hitter, but Seattle has plenty of oopmh elsewhere in the lineup if Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor can repeat last season's success."

The Mariners have been closely linked to Donovan for weeks, but they haven't seemed to get close to a deal. Still, the idea makes perfect sense for both sides.

The Mariners have the prospect capital to spark the Cardinals interest. They could send a few of their top prospects over St. Louis to bring the versatile All-Star to Seattle.

Donovan would fit perfectly as the Mariners second baseman, but he could also slot in at third base, first base, or corner outfield on occasion. At the end of the day, he works best as a utilityman, and the Mariners would benefit greatly from adding him to the roster.

