Jackson Chourio Given Solid Projections in 2025 For Milwaukee Brewers, Per Fangraphs
The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central last year going away, taking the division by 10.0 games. It was the biggest division win in baseball as the Brewers got back to the National League playoffs before losing in the wild card round.
However, if the Brewers want to repeat in 2025, it's going to be a seemingly tough challenge. After all, Milwaukee has traded All-Star closer Devin Williams this offseason and seen All-Star shortstop Willy Adames leave in free agency.
On the offensive side of things, they'll be counting on Jackson Chourio to take another step forward. The No. 2 prospect in baseball entering 2024, Chourio put together an outstanding year for Milwaukee, hitting .275 with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He's still just 20 years old and won't turn 21 until spring training.
Fangraphs released their popular ZIPS projections for the Brewers this week and Chourio is predicted to have a solid year in 2025, though not the kind of year that will be capable of replacing Adames in the order.
The model has him hitting .268 with a .318 on-base percentage, while swatting 20 homers and stealing 27 bases. They also have him bringing in 85 runs.
Dan Szymborski wrote that some people seem upset at Chouriou's projections:
You might be dissatisfied with Jackson Chourio’s projection — I’ve already heard from people who are — but for as terrific a talent as Chourio is, he’s still a young player who has some development left, and regression toward the mean is a thing for every solid player
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in mid-February.
