Jake Burger Stands Alone as Miami Marlins' Lone Silver Slugger Finalist
The Chicago White Sox finished 2024 with the worst record in all of MLB. The Miami Marlins were one of two other teams to break 100 losses.
Unsurprisingly, the historically incompetent White Sox lineup did not feature one Silver Slugger finalist. The Marlins, on the other hand, had one.
Jake Burger was one of four National League utility players to be named finalists for a Silver Slugger Award on Monday. The honor comes 15 months after Burger was traded away by the White Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jake Eder, a 26-year-old who is currently ranked as the No. 22 prospect in Chicago's farm system.
In 137 games this season, Burger hit .250 with 29 home runs, 76 RBI, a .760 OPS and a 0.5 WAR. The 28-year-old split time between first base, third base and designated hitter, batting almost exclusively between the No. 2 and No. 5 spots in the Marlins' lineup.
The solid season comes on the heels of a similarly impressive 2023 campaign, when he hit .250 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, an .828 OPS and a 2.5 WAR. Burger's batting average and OPS jumped from .214 and .806 with the White Sox to .303 and .860 when he joined the Marlins midseason.
Burger's Silver Slugger competition at the utility position is stiff, though. The other finalists are San Diego Padres batting champion Luis Arráez, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds.
The Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced Nov. 12, and Burger is not expected to make that final cut. Still, his production in 2024 shows that he can be a key piece for the Marlins moving forward, on top of being yet another regret for the White Sox.
