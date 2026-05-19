Jazz Chisholm Jr., Robbie Ray, Plus 3 Others Tanking Their Free-Agent Stock

It's just May 19. The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season will go on through the fall and then the playoffs will be here. We will have plenty of months of baseball left to think about before the playoffs will arrive and then the offseason and free agency afterward.

It's already going to be an interesting offseason, no matter what happens throughout the 2026 season. The collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA will expire after the 2026 season comes to a close. Negotiations have begun, but there's no end in sight yet. It's going to be a long process.

The negotiations are going to be something hanging over the heads of every decision-maker in baseball as well as all of the guys heading to the open market in free agency. There's no way to know how the finances will work in the next CBA, whenever the two sides come to terms. But there are a handful of guys hurting their stock right now.

Here are five players who have been hurting their stock this season ahead of free agency.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. — New York Yankees

May 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts as he runs up the first base line after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm is a spark plug of a player when he's at his best. He can change a game with one swing of his bat and is electric on the base paths. But he hasn't been able to really get hot yet this season. The 28-year-old has played in 46 games for New York this season and is slashing .230/.312/.358 with a .669 OPS, four homers, 16 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. This is way down from last season. In 2025, he had 31 homers, 80 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and slashed .242/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS in 130 games played.

Robbie Ray — San Francisco Giants

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) looks on in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Before Ray's start on Monday, he may not have made this list. Things shifted immediately in the Giants' loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, though. He entered the day with a 3.04 ERA in nine starts. Then, he allowed nine earned runs and 10 runs total against the Diamondbacks in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Now, his ERA for the season is up to 4.28.

Alec Bohm — Philadelphia Phillies

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) runs the bases on his way to scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bohm is starting to find his footing, but it has been a tough year for the Phillies infielder overall. So far this season, he has slashed .217/.275/.329 with a .604 OPS, four homers and 21 RBIs.

Trent Grisham — New York Yankees

May 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) follows through on a three run double against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grisham got the qualifying offer after one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. He had 34 homers and 74 RBIs in 143 games played. He has followed up with one of his worst stretches to begin the 2026 season. So far this season, he has slashed .166/.297/.338 with six homers and 27 RBIs.

Jack Flaherty — Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) walks off the field after pitching third inning against Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flaherty is 0-5 on the season so far with a 5.77 ERA in 10 starts. That's certianly not expected for a pitcher who has had the level of success he has had throughout his career to this point.