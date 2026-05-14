Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal, Mets Blow It Up, Plus 4 More MLB Hot Takes

We're at a point in the season in which chatter is going to start to really pick up soon about guys who could be on the move.

It has already begun a bit, but it's only going to intensify over the next few months. It's not May 13. The trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3. That's under three months away and we've already seen smaller deals get done around the league and also chatter about some big names, like Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal.

We've seen a few teams emerge as contenders that weren't expected, to say the least. We've also seen teams that were expected to be contenders struggle out the gate.

Now, we're about a quarter of the way through the season. This is enough time to make judgments. With that being said, here are six hot takes to watch this season.

The Detroit Tigers Will Trade Tarik Skubal

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers absolutely should consider a move. Skubal is on the Injured List right now, but will return this season, barring a setback. He'll be a free agent after the season and the Tigers have a 19-23 record. If the Tigers don't think Skubal is going to re-sign — which seems unlikely — Detroit should absolutely try to flip him for a massive return.

The Mets Will Blow It Up

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Like Skubal, keep an eye on Peralta. He's going to be a free agent after the season and the Mets have a 16-25 record. It would make a lot of sense to trade him if they don't turn it around. But that's not all. This club is broken. Keep an eye on guys like Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Craig Kimbrel, Mark Vientos, and Jorge Polanco.

The Phillies Will Win The NL East

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Now we're talking. The Atlanta Braves are in first place with a 29-13 record and a nine-game lead over the second-place Phillies. Philadelphia has gotten hot since firing Rob Thomson and has won seven of its last 10 games. The Phillies have the talent to catch up. Plus, they have an aggressive president of baseball operations in Dave Dombrowski. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Phillies make some sort of addition and make a run.

Two Sluggers Will Hit 60 Or More Homers

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Last year, Cal Raleigh captured the baseball world's attention with 60 long balls. This year, there will be two hitters who reach this mark: Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Schwarber has 17 homers and Judge has 16. Both are on pace.

The Boston Red Sox Will Make The Playoffs

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox had a brutal start to the season that led to Alex Cora getting fired. While this is the case, the talent is there. At some point, this club will make a run and earn a Wild Card spot.

Mason Miller Will Finished Second In The NL Cy Young Award Voting

May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Mason Miller has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball this season. He has a 0.96 ERA in 18 appearances. Miller is leading the league with 12 saves and has an eye-popping 38-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 2/3 innings pitched. He finally allowed his first run of the season on April 27, but has had four straight scoreless appearances since. He'll get Cy Young votes and maybe even will finish in second place but first place will go to the best overall pitcher in the game: Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.