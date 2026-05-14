Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal, Mets Blow It Up, Plus 4 More MLB Hot Takes
We're at a point in the season in which chatter is going to start to really pick up soon about guys who could be on the move.
It has already begun a bit, but it's only going to intensify over the next few months. It's not May 13. The trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3. That's under three months away and we've already seen smaller deals get done around the league and also chatter about some big names, like Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal.
We've seen a few teams emerge as contenders that weren't expected, to say the least. We've also seen teams that were expected to be contenders struggle out the gate.
Now, we're about a quarter of the way through the season. This is enough time to make judgments. With that being said, here are six hot takes to watch this season.
The Detroit Tigers Will Trade Tarik Skubal
The Tigers absolutely should consider a move. Skubal is on the Injured List right now, but will return this season, barring a setback. He'll be a free agent after the season and the Tigers have a 19-23 record. If the Tigers don't think Skubal is going to re-sign — which seems unlikely — Detroit should absolutely try to flip him for a massive return.
The Mets Will Blow It Up
Like Skubal, keep an eye on Peralta. He's going to be a free agent after the season and the Mets have a 16-25 record. It would make a lot of sense to trade him if they don't turn it around. But that's not all. This club is broken. Keep an eye on guys like Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Craig Kimbrel, Mark Vientos, and Jorge Polanco.
The Phillies Will Win The NL East
Now we're talking. The Atlanta Braves are in first place with a 29-13 record and a nine-game lead over the second-place Phillies. Philadelphia has gotten hot since firing Rob Thomson and has won seven of its last 10 games. The Phillies have the talent to catch up. Plus, they have an aggressive president of baseball operations in Dave Dombrowski. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Phillies make some sort of addition and make a run.
Two Sluggers Will Hit 60 Or More Homers
Last year, Cal Raleigh captured the baseball world's attention with 60 long balls. This year, there will be two hitters who reach this mark: Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Schwarber has 17 homers and Judge has 16. Both are on pace.
The Boston Red Sox Will Make The Playoffs
The Boston Red Sox had a brutal start to the season that led to Alex Cora getting fired. While this is the case, the talent is there. At some point, this club will make a run and earn a Wild Card spot.
Mason Miller Will Finished Second In The NL Cy Young Award Voting
Mason Miller has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball this season. He has a 0.96 ERA in 18 appearances. Miller is leading the league with 12 saves and has an eye-popping 38-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 2/3 innings pitched. He finally allowed his first run of the season on April 27, but has had four straight scoreless appearances since. He'll get Cy Young votes and maybe even will finish in second place but first place will go to the best overall pitcher in the game: Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com