Jeff Hoffman of Toronto Blue Jays Discusses His Shoulder and His Two Failed Physicals
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays inked veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal worth $33 million. However, after the deal was finalized, we learned that Hoffman actually failed two physicals this winter: One with the Atlanta Braves and one with the Baltimore Orioles.
The concerns were over Hoffman's shoulder, but speaking with the Toronto media on Wednesday, Hoffman said he wasn't worried.
Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet:
Speaking to Toronto media on a conference call, Jeff Hoffman said he feels fully healthy & considers his shoulder a “non-issue.”
“It’s not something I’m concerned about.”
Hoffman says he had in-person physicals with BAL & ATL. After MRIs, those teams decided to back away.
Hoffman may not be concerned about it, but the Blue Jays certainly should be. After finishing in last place in the American League East and sporting one of the worst 'pens in the league, they can ill-afford to lose their biggest offseason acquisition for large swaths of time.
In fact, with Jordan Romano now gone, there seems to be a good chance that Hoffman will emerge as the Jays closer, as long as he's healthy.
In addition to Hoffman, the Blue Jays acquired reliever Yimi Garcia and infielder Andres Gimenez this offseason.
Hoffman was an All-Star in 2024 for the Philadelphia Phillies and ended the year at 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. After being drafted by the Jays, and traded, he spent his first five big-league seasons with the Rockies. In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, he's also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. His move toward becoming a dominant reliever happened in 2021, when he made 34 relief appearances for the Reds.
