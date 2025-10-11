Jorge Polanco Sends 5-Word Message After Mariners Walk Off Win
The Seattle Mariners matched up with the Detroit Tigers in a pivotal Game 5 on Friday night. Tarik Skubal matched up with George Kirby in a starting pitching battle that rivaled any matchup all season. It had all the makings of a postseason classic, and somehow, the game was better than fans could have ever expected.
After terrific outings from Skubal and Kirby, the bullpens kept the game tied through 14 innings. There were some incredible defensive plays, including multiple inning ending double plays. Both teams turned to starting pitchers out of the bullpen, with the Tigers using Jack Flaherty while the Mariners used Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo.
But the offenses didn't get much going until the bottom of the 15th inning.
Ultimately, the hero ended up being second baseman Jorge Polanco.
Jorge Polanco's heroics send Mariners to ALCS
Polanco stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, one out, and a tie game in the bottom of the 15th inning. After working a 2-2 count, the veteran slugger singled to right field to end the game in exciting fashion and send the Mariners to the American League Championship Series.
"I have so much gratitude," Polanco told reporters after the win.
This wasn't the first time Polanco had been the hero in this series either. During Skubal's first start in the series in Game 2, the dominant lefty only allowed two runs over seven innings of work. Both runs Skubal allowed came on a pair of solo home runs from Polanco.
Now the Mariners turn their attention to an ALCS matchup with the loaded Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have a fully rested team with a lot of momentum. The Mariners might have to go with a bullpen game in Game 1, but they're expected to get Bryan Woo back during this series.
For Polanco, his career with Seattle could be coming to an end. He's set to enter free agency at the end of the year and his value has done nothing but grow over the last few weeks. Seattle likely prefer to bring him back, but there are bound to be other teams interested in the veteran.
More MLB: Cal Raleigh Sends Emotional Logan Gilbert Message After 15-Inning Thriller