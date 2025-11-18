Josh Naylor’s First Message To Mariners Fans After Signing $92M Deal

Reports surfaced on Sunday night that the Seattle Mariners were re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year deal.

On Monday, the Mariners confirmed the big news.

"Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the Mariners have signed free agent first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year Major League contract through the 2030 season," the Mariners announced. "'Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us,' Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. 'Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner.'

“From his first day as a Mariner, Josh has been a perfect fit on the field, in the clubhouse, and in our community. We are thrilled that he will be with us for the next five seasons.”

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylor (12) celebrates a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

After the deal was made official, Naylor had a message for Seattle fans.

"I’m going to be a Mariner again and I couldn’t be more excited,” Naylor said. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship."

This is the type of move Mariners fans have been calling for, and they got their wish with this new deal from Seattle. The Mariners have some money to spend this offseason and wasted no time. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the deal is worth $92.5 million over five seasons.

"Josh Naylor's deal with the Seattle Mariners is now official, and it's for five years and $92.5 million, sources tell ESPN," Passan reported. "Josh Naylor will receive a full no-trade clause from the Mariners, and his $92.5 million does not have any deferrals, per source."

This arguably is the best possible start to the offseason for Seattle.

