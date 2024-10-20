Juan Soto Reacts on Instagram to Making World Series After Big Blast Saturday
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 on Saturday night to advance back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his fifth home run of the playoffs to tie the game in the sixth inning and then Juan Soto won it in the top of the tenth with a massive three-run homer.
The 25-year-old Soto will be playing in the World Series for the second time in his career, having won the title in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.
After the game, Soto reacted on social media by posting a lengthy story on Instagram. One of his images was a picture of him rounding the bases after his home run. The caption? "Moonwalking."
Soto went 3-for-5 in the clincher and is now hitting .333 in these playoffs with three home runs and eight RBI. Acquired last offseason in a major trade with the San Diego Padres, Soto has been everything the Yankees could want - and more.
He's likely to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting after hitting .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He paired with Aaron Judge to make one of the best lineup duos in all of baseball and is arguably the best pure hitter in the entire sport.
At the age of 25, Soto is already a World Series champion, a home run derby champion, a batting champion and a multi-time All-Star.
He'll be a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to command a deal worth more than $500 million.
