Julio Rodriguez Has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Message Before Mariners-Blue Jays Game 7
Two of the game's brightest Dominican stars will do battle on Monday night to see who goes to their first World Series.
WIll it be Vladimir Guerrero Jr,, the five-time All-Star whose Toronto Blue Jays haven't been to the Fall Classic since 1993? Or will it be Julio Rodriguez, the three-time All-Star whose Seattle Mariners have never made it, dating back to their 1977 inception?
There's nothing Rodriguez wants more than to send Guerrero's Blue Jays packing, But there's no way he or anyone else can deny the sheer brilliance of what Toronto's $500 million man is doing this postseason.
Rodriguez marvels at Guerrero's success
Guerrero homered again on Sunday night in Game 6, his third of the series and sixth of the postseason. In 10 games, he's batted .462 with a scorching 1.532 OPS. He's almost single-handedly willing the Jays to the brink of a pennant.
Rodriguez, who grew up a couple of years younger than Guerrero in the Dominican Republic amateur baseball scene, made it clear in the wake of Game 6 that nothing the Blue Jays star could do would surprise him.
“I’ve known Vladdy since his tryout days; I used to watch him hit bombs and all that,” Rodríguez said, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Monday. “I just feel like he’s really locked in. He’s a tremendous player and he’s definitely put it together this postseason. He’s just doing it.”
Rodriguez has had some big moments in this postseason as well, with a pair of early home runs in Games 2 and 3 of this championship series. But from an overall production standpoint, he's lagging behind, with just a .186 batting average and .719 OPS in 50 plate appearances.
The Mariners will likely bat Rodriguez third once again on Monday night, the same spot in the order Guerrero always occupies for the Blue Jays. Even if he's not measuring up to Guerrero's overall production in the series, can Rodriguez match or even exceed his counterpart for one critical night?
