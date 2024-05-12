Justin Turner's Wife Dominated Singing the National Anthems on Sunday
A really cool moment on this Mother's Day as Kourtney Turner, the wife of Toronto Blue Jays' designated hitter Justin Turner, sang the National Anthems at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays posted the video and a photo of the Turner's, as Kourtney sang both "The Star Spangled Banner" and "Oh, Canada" before the Jays played the Minnesota Twins.
As far as we can tell, Kourtney is not a professional singer, so this seems like an excellent job singing to us. Turner went to college at UCLA and serves as the vice president of the Justin Turner Foundation. The Turner's are known for making an impact wherever they go, and this is no different. When Justin was with the Red Sox in 2023, his family made it a point to explore Boston and become part of the community, just as they are doing in Toronto.
As for Justin Turner, he's a 16-year veteran with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox and Blue Jays. A two-time All-Star, he helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's a lifetime .287 hitter with 191 homers and 775 RBI. His best years came in 2016 and 2019, when he hit 27 homers in each season.
He's out to a decent start for the Jays this year, hitting .250 with four homers and 16 RBI entering play on Sunday.
Turner was out of the lineup on Sunday but should be back in the lineup on Monday when the Jays travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.