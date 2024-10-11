Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Kansas City Royals Great Season on "X"
On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals were eliminated from the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. The Royals lost in four games, failing to win either of their home games at Kauffman Stadium.
Despite the loss, it was a remarkable season for the Royals, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Furthermore, Kansas City rebounded from a dreadful 106-loss campaign in 2023 to get within two wins of the ALCS.
The additions of Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to the rotation certainly helped fuel the turnaround, as did the further emergences of Cole Ragans and Bobby Witt Jr., who both made the All-Star team.
After the loss, Kansas City icon, Chiefs quarterback, Royals fan and part-owner Patrick Mahomes took to social media to express his feelings about the Royals season.
Mahomes went viral for his reaction to the Royals scoring a run in Game 3 of the series, which he attended. Given his ownership stake, he's certainly invested in the Royals success and has formed a friendship with Witt Jr.
Heading into 2025, the Royals will undoubtedly be a contender in the American League Central again. They will have to figure out how to further help the starting rotation and could likely use another late-inning bullpen arm. Furthermore, they need to figure out how to supplement the offense beyond Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino.
As for the Yankees, they are onto the ALCS, where they will meet either the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers. That ALCS will begin on Monday night.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.