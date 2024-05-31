Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Stands at Top of This Crucial MLB Leaderboard
The Kansas City Royals lost to the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Thursday afternoon but don't blame superstar Bobby Witt Jr.
The shortstop went 2-for-5 in the loss with a double and three RBI. He now leads baseball in multi-hit games, according to Baseball Reference:
Today was Bobby Witt Jr.'s 24th multi-hit game of the season, which is now the most in the majors.
He's had multiple hits in over 40% of his games this season
The 23-year-old is a special player, who is on track to make his first All-Star Game later this summer. He's hitting .309 with nine homers and 40 RBI while also stealing 16 bases. He's got an OPS of .911 for the year and is the catalyst for trying to get the Royals back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Right now, the Royals are 35-23 and in second place in the American League Central, but they should remain in contention for a division crown or a wild card spot through the end of the year.
It's even more impressive that Witt Jr. hasn't missed a beat considering that several other young starts haven't really gotten going this year. Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners has an OPS of just .652 while Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks is hitting just .191 with an OPS of .562.
The Royals will open up a new series on Friday night when they host the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Dylan Cease (SD) pitches against Michael Wacha (KC).
