Kansas City Royals Continue to Add, Bring in World Series Champion Via Trade
The Kansas City Royals are going all-in.
The Royals, who haven't made the playoffs since 2015, added waiver claims Robbie Grossman and Tommy Pham on Saturday. They also added former World Series champion Yuli Gurriel via a trade with the Atlanta Braves, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Heyman added that the Braves received cash. The Royals entered play on Saturday at 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. They also currently own the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card picture.
Gurriel, who is now 40-years-old, spent the 2023 season with the Miami Marlins, helping them reach the National League playoffs. Prior to Miami, he had a strong seven-year run with the Houston Astros. With Houston, he won a batting title in 2021 (.319) and helped them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022.
Lifetime, he's a .281 hitter with 98 homers and 462 RBI. While still a good contact hitter, Gurriel's power is essentially gone: He hit just four homers last season with Miami and eight in 2022. He also only hit .242 and .245 in the last two years, respectively.
With the Braves' Triple affiliate, he hit a strong .292 with 12 homers and 48 RBI. He also posted a strong .378 on-base percentage. The Royals will likely look to use him at first base in the wake of the injury to Vinnie Pasquantino.
Pasquantino broke his thumb on Thursday and is out for the rest of the regular season.
Because Gurriel was added before Sept. 1, Gurriel will be eligible for the postseason roster should the Royals make it. He's currently on the seven-day injured list, however.
