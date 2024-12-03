Kansas City Royals Could Be Active on Trade Market For Impact Hitter, Per Reports
After advancing to the American League Division Series in 2024, the Kansas City Royals are looking to add impact in the middle of the order this offseason.
And according to The Athletic, the Royals are more likely to do that through the trade market than free agency.
But the work is not done. Per a team source briefed on Kansas City’s moves, the Royals plan to pursue a middle-of-the-order bat and are more likely to acquire that bat through a trade than free agency. This will not rule out the possibility of acquiring another pitcher or bench player, but the priority remains to add a slugger.
The Royals have a solid middle of the order with Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., but they clearly want to continue to add depth to the order. They've already gone out and acquired second baseman Jonathan India this offseason in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
If the Royals prefer the trade market, there's no clear slugger available that fits their financial desires. It's known that the Cardinals are willing to move Nolan Arenado and the Cubs could move Cody Bellinger but both come with hefty price tags.
Would the Cleveland Guardians trade Josh Naylor within the division? Would the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. in the division?
MLBTradeRumors says that the Royals payroll is already about $116 million, similar to what they opened 2024 with, so how much they are willing to add this offseason remains to be seen.
However, with Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo leading a talented pitching staff, the Royals certainly have an opening to strike in the American League. It appears they are set on taking the opportunity.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.