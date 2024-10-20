Kansas City Royals Front Office Fixture Pulls Name From High-Profile Job Search
Kansas City Royals assistant general manager Scott Sharp is going to stay with the organization, according to Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic.'
Sharp had overtures from the San Francisco Giants at the outset of the offseason.
Per Rosenthal:
Royals assistant GM Scott Sharp, on the Giants’ radar for their GM vacancy, has withdrawn from the process due to family considerations, sources tell The Athletic. Sharp remains interested in leading an organization in the future.
While the door remains open for Sharp to leave at some point in the future, there's certainly nothing wrong with staying in Kansas City. The Royals won 86 games this past season, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They also won three playoff games, sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before losing to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
With Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo as the core of group moving forward, the Royals are one of the more exciting teams in the American League. They've also indicated that they could be active on the offseason market once again.
As for the Giants team that Sharp is turning away, they finished in fourth place in the National League West this season, but there are reasons for optimism there too. They will get Jung Hoo Lee back healthy next year and should have more capital to go make additional moves as well.
They could even be a darkhorse candidate for pending free agent Juan Soto.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.