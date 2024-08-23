Kansas City Royals Legend Goes Viral For Incredible Community Gesture
Kansas City Royals legend Salvador Perez is going viral after he stopped on a Kansas City street and played a wiffle ball game with a group of neighborhood kids. He played on Thursday while the Royals were enjoying an off-day.
Lesley Lard, the mother of one of the children, posted a video and a picture on social media.
Amazing experience at our house today; Salvy joined in the neighborhood wiffle ball game! My son and I are the biggest Royals fans, this was truly unbelievable! #ForeverRoyal
Other reporting on the game indicated that Perez saw the game happening, got out of his car and asked if he could play. Lard's son ran inside with joy at having Perez show up in their yard, and clearly Lard was excited too. Ironically enough, multiple of the kids were wearing Royals gear. Lard says her children play wiffle ball every day.
The 34-year-old Perez is one of the most iconic players in Royals history, and this story will just add to his legend. A 13-year veteran, he's spent his entire career with the Royals, helping them win the World Series in 2015. A lifetime .267 hitter, he's batting .274 this year. He's got 22 homers and 85 RBI and pairs with Bobby Witt Jr. to make up the core of the Royals roster.
Entering play on Friday, the Royals are just 2.0 games back in the American League Central. They are also tied for the second wild card spot in the AL and are seeking their first playoff berth since that 2015 season.
