AL MVP Odds, Prediction: Aaron Judge Favored Over Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh

Spring training is well underway, the World Baseball Classic is right around the corner, and MLB Opening Day is going to be here before we know it.

Ahead of the season starting, it’s always fun to place a few bets on season-long awards, hoping that your preseason predictions can bring you some cash come the fall.

The AL MVP has been Aaron Judge’s to lose in recent years, and that may very well be the case again in 2026. However, Cal Raleigh gave him a run for his money last year, with Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. getting their share of the votes as well.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 AL MVP Odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 AL MVP Odds

Aaron Judge: +225

Bobby Witt Jr.: +550

Cal Raleigh: +850

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1300

Julio Rodriguez: +1300

Nick Kurtz: +1500

Jose Ramirez: +1500

Gunnar Henderson: +1600

Roman Anthony: +1700

Junior Caminero: +2200

Pete Alonso: +2200

Yordan Alvarez: +2500

Jeremy Pena: +2500

Cody Bellinger: +3000

Corey Seager: +3000

Carlos Correa: +3000

Zach Neto: +4000

Wyatt Langford: +4000

Byron Buxton: +4000

Alejandro Kirk: +4500

Adley Rutschman: +4500

Tarik Skubal: +5000

Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., and Cal Raleigh are rightfully the only three players with odds shorter than 10/1. Raleigh gave Judge a good fight last year, and Witt finished fourth in 2025 after a second-place finish in 2024. The rising Royals star is going to win an MVP award eventually, and it could be as soon as this season.

I don’t think Raleigh can repeat his 2025 performance, though, and Witt is a tad too short right now.

After that, one player with odds in the teens-to-one to win it all is calling to me.

Jose Ramirez has been as consistent as they come for the Cleveland Guardians. He has also yet to win an MVP award, and his time may be running out as he enters his age-33 season. However, he finished third in voting last year, fifth in 2024, and has been a top-six finisher in five of the last six seasons and seven of the last nine years.

Those players around him are fun, but none have the year-over-year consistency that Ramirez does, nor are they indisputably the best player on their team.

You can maybe make a compelling case for a player or two after that, but some of them just made me laugh. Not to call anyone out, but Alejandro Kirk, who has 51 home runs in 564 career games and also has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his team, shouldn’t be anywhere near Tarik Skubal, despite a pitcher having an uphill battle to win MVP. Granted, this is just one sportsbook, but those odds are criminal.

The rest of those names in the mix are just that: names. The only other longshot I would consider is Junior Caminero at 22/1. He broke out with 45 home runs and 110 RBI last year, and he could garner some votes if he repeats that and the Rays surprise some people this season.

Overall, though, Judge is the rightful favorite, but my money would be on Ramirez at this 15/1 price.

