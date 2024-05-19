Fastball

Kansas City Royals' Legend Still Not Ready to Retire

Despite not signing a new contract this offseason, and getting no true interest yet in the season, Kansas City Royals' legend and former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke is not ready to retire.

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23)
Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

Zack Greinke, 40, still is not ready to call it quits. He faced Arizona Diamondbacks’ rehabbing hitters at their complex this past weekend.

"I was trying to get as good as I could at golfing the past two months," Greinke told the Arizona Republic, "and I was like, 'Why am I trying to be a pro golfer when I’m already kind of a pro baseball player?' So, I figured I’d throw a little and see how it goes."

The 40-year-old Greinke spent each of the last two years in Kansas City, where he started his career. It was a nice homecoming story for Greinke - and the Royals - but the results really weren't there. He went 4-9 with the Royals in 2022, pitching to a 3.68 ERA.

Then, he went 2-15 in 2023 with a 5.06, his record partly a product of the Royals having the second-worst record in baseball.

Though he struggled the last two years, he's one of the most accomplished pitchers of the 2000s. He's pitched for 20 years with the Royals, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Astros, Brewers and Angels. He's 225-156 with a 3.49 career ERA. Greinke led the league in winning percentage in two separate seasons, and has won two ERA titles. He won the 2009 American League Cy Young award, is a six-time All-Star and a six-time Gold Glove winner.

He played in the 2019 and 2021 World Series with the Astros, but unfortunately lost both.

