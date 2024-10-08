Kansas City Royals Officially Tab All-Star For Game 3 Start vs. Yankees
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Kansas City Royals will officially start right-hander Seth Lugo on Wednesday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.
The Royals and Yankees are off on Tuesday for the off-day but will reconvene on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The series is tied at one game apiece. This will be the first playoff game in Kansas City since the 2015 season, which is the last time that the Royals made the playoffs.
The 34-year-old Lugo turned in a phenomenal regular season for the Royals, going 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA. He made 33 starts in his first year in Kansas City. He signed a three-year deal last offseason with the Royals. In 206.2 innings this season, he struck out 181 batters. Lugo also made the All-Star Game, joining teammates Cole Ragans and Bobby Witt Jr. in the Midsummer Classic.
Lifetime, Lugo is in the ninth year of his career with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Royals. A swing man who has both started and relieved, he's 56-40 with a 3.38 ERA. The 16 wins are a career-high for him.
In Game 3, he'll be opposed by Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt. He went 5-5 this regular season with a 2.85 ERA. He made 16 starts and earned the confidence over veteran Marcus Stroman, who was left off the ALDS roster entirely.
First pitch on Wednesday is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. That will follow the game between the Guardians and Tigers.
