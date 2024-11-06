Kansas City Royals Reportedly Willing to Trade Key Pieces in Search For Specific Need
The Kansas City Royals got to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 this season, winning a wild card series before falling against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.
And the Royals have been clear about their directives heading into 2025, even though it's early in the offseason. They wanted to re-fortify their starting rotation and they did that by re-signing Michael Wacha to a three-year deal over the weekend.
Furthermore, they want improvement out of the leadoff spot next season. The Royals offense is essentially a three-headed monster with MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Salvador Perez and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. They are looking to lengthen the lineup and have a guy at the front who can get on base in front of those three.
According to The Athletic, the Royals are willing to part with something of value to acquire it in a trade.
If the Royals explore the trade market for offensive help, league sources suggested that they would listen to offers for pitchers such as left-hander Kris Bubic and right- hander Alec Marsh.
The 27-year-old Bubic is a hard-throwing southpaw who went 1-1 this year with a 2.67 ERA. He appeared in 27 games after coming back from elbow surgery. He was only a reliever this season, but has started 60 games in his career, so he has appeal in either role to teams. He's under contract through 2026.
As for Marsh, he went 9-9 this season with a 4.53 ERA. He started 25 games for Kansas City, striking out 123 batters in 129.0 innings.
He's under contract through the 2029 season.
