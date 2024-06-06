Kansas City Royals Score Critical Run on MJ Melendez's Acrobatic Slide
Down 3-2 in the top of the sixth, it seemed as if the Kansas City Royals had blown a golden opportunity against the first-place Cleveland Guardians.
Center fielder Kyle Isbel was at the plate with one out and men and second and third. Instead of recording a much-needed hit with runners in scoring position, Isbel sent a dribbler to first baseman Josh Naylor.
Melendez, who started the play on third, made a break for home regardless. Naylor's throw to his brother, Bo, made it home in time, and umpire Chris Conroy called Melendez out – despite the outfielder leaping over the catcher in an attempt to score.
On a closer look, though, Melendez somehow dodged the tag and brushed home plate with his fingertips.
The call was reviewed – both for Naylor blocking the plate and for Melendez's diving slide. While Naylor was not called for a block, Melendez was correctly ruled safe.
That run tied the game at 3-3. In the top of the eighth, Isbel hit an RBI single to right, giving Kansas City a 4-3 lead.
Nick Loftin pinch-hit for Melendez in the top of the ninth. Melendez ended the day 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout and the tying run.
The 25-year-old outfielder is now batting .164 with five home runs, 13 RBI, two stolen bases and a .549 OPS so far in 2024..
Melendez is in his third MLB season, appearing in 331 of Kansas City's 366 games since his big league debut in May 2022. For his career, Melendez is a .217 hitter with 39 home runs, 131 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .687 OPS.
The Royals are now trailing the Guardians by just 4.0 games in the AL Central standings.
