Fastball

Kansas City Royals Score Critical Run on MJ Melendez's Acrobatic Slide

The Kansas City Royals tied things up with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday after outfielder MJ Melendez leapt over catcher Bo Naylor to touch home plate.

Sam Connon

Jun 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez (1) jumps over Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) to score a run during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
Jun 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez (1) jumps over Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) to score a run during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Down 3-2 in the top of the sixth, it seemed as if the Kansas City Royals had blown a golden opportunity against the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

Center fielder Kyle Isbel was at the plate with one out and men and second and third. Instead of recording a much-needed hit with runners in scoring position, Isbel sent a dribbler to first baseman Josh Naylor.

Melendez, who started the play on third, made a break for home regardless. Naylor's throw to his brother, Bo, made it home in time, and umpire Chris Conroy called Melendez out – despite the outfielder leaping over the catcher in an attempt to score.

On a closer look, though, Melendez somehow dodged the tag and brushed home plate with his fingertips.

The call was reviewed – both for Naylor blocking the plate and for Melendez's diving slide. While Naylor was not called for a block, Melendez was correctly ruled safe.

That run tied the game at 3-3. In the top of the eighth, Isbel hit an RBI single to right, giving Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

Nick Loftin pinch-hit for Melendez in the top of the ninth. Melendez ended the day 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout and the tying run.

The 25-year-old outfielder is now batting .164 with five home runs, 13 RBI, two stolen bases and a .549 OPS so far in 2024..

Melendez is in his third MLB season, appearing in 331 of Kansas City's 366 games since his big league debut in May 2022. For his career, Melendez is a .217 hitter with 39 home runs, 131 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .687 OPS.

The Royals are now trailing the Guardians by just 4.0 games in the AL Central standings.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News