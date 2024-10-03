Fastball

Kansas City Royals Set Early Pitching Rotation for ALDS vs. Yankees

The Kansas City Royals have set the first two games of their series with the New York Yankees.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on Sept 26.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on Sept 26. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
After beating the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card round, the Kansas City Royals are off to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Divisional Series.

The Royals, who won just 56 games a year ago, are one of the best stories in baseball because of their turnaround.

The team has set its early series rotation as well, naming Michael Wacha as the Game 1 starter and Cole Ragans as the Game 2 starter.

That came from Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Wacha did not pitch in the wild card series but likely would have started Game 3. He was signed this past offseason after spending the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres.

He went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this year, striking out 145 batters in 166.2 innings. Lifetime, he's in the 12th year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Padres and Royals. He's gone 101-62 with a 3.89 ERA and helped the Cardinals get to the World Series in 2013.

As for Ragans, he put together a phenomenal year this year. He earned an All-Star berth and finished 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA. He made 32 starts. He also started Game 1 of the wild card series, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out eight. He left with cramps but is obviously well enough to pitch moving forward.

Game 1 between the Royals and Yankees is Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. ET.

