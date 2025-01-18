Royals Sign Former Tigers, Rockies Utility Man Harold Castro to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals have signed utility man Harold Castro to a minor league contract, the team announced Saturday.
Castro scored an invitation to the Royals' big league Spring Training camp as part of the agreement. He will report to Surprise, Arizona, next month.
The 31-year-old spent last season in the Mexican League, batting .320 with six home runs, 30 RBI, three stolen bases and an .813 OPS in 84 games. He then played 51 games in the Venezuelan Winter League, batting .332 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, six stolen bases and a 1.021 OPS.
Castro previously played one season with the Colorado Rockies, right after a 12-year stint in the Detroit Tigers' organization.
Castro turned pro as a teenager in 2011, eventually making his MLB debut in 2018. He eventually became a full-time big-leaguer in 2019, manning every position besides catcher during his time in Detroit.
However, Castro posted a -3.5 defensive WAR and -30 defensive runs saved across his seven positions, failing to assert himself as an above-average fielder at any of them.
Castro hit .284 over the course of five seasons with the Tigers, but he averaged just seven home runs, 58 RBI, three stolen bases and a -0.5 WAR per 162 games with a .686 OPS and 90 OPS+. Detroit ultimately non-tendered Castro in November 2022 and sent him packing in free agency.
The Rockies took a flier on Castro in 2023, signing him to a minor league contract before adding him to their Opening Day roster. Castro proceeded to post his worst MLB season yet, batting .252 with one home run, 31 RBI, one stolen base, a .589 OPS, -5 defensive runs saved and a -1.4 WAR in 99 games.
Castro elected free agency after getting outrighted that October, opening the door for him to head to Mexico.
Former top prospect Nick Loftin is expected to be the do-it-all infielder off the bench for the Royals in 2025, but Castro could give him a run for his money in Spring Training. Alternatively, Castro could serve as organizational depth and a potential injury replacement down the line.
