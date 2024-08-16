Kansas City Royals Star Heading For Historic Company as Possible MVP Season Continues

Clubbing a solo home run & single as part of yesterday's 4-1 win vs MIN, 24-year old @Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is now up to 295 total bases in 2024. It has him 5 back of Aaron Judge for the MLB lead while also being 5 off of tying for 4th on this list of American Leaguers pic.twitter.com/kLvsMiD8yM