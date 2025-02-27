Kansas City Royals Star Reveals Specific Goal For 2025 Campaign
After finishing second in the American League MVP voting last season, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has revealed a new goal for 2025: To get more efficient on the bases.
That report comes from MLB.com:
Bobby Witt Jr has elite speed, but even he acknowledges: "I shouldn’t be getting thrown out the way I am."
What do new baserunning metrics tell us about Witt's '24 season on the basepaths? And what is Witt doing about it to prepare for '25?
The 24-year-old Witt stole 31 bases last season as the Royals raced out to the American League Division Series, but he was caught 12 times. In 2023, he stole a whopping 49 bases but was caught 15 times, which led all of baseball.
Those caught stealings might be the only blemishes on an otherwise sterling career to this point. He won a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger last season after leading all of baseball in batting average (.332) and hits (211). He also popped 32 homers and 109 RBI and earned his first All-Star appearance.
The Royals finished second in the American League Central, beating the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before losing to the New York Yankees.
They enter this season with lofty goals and a better roster after trading for infielder Jonathan India and adding closer Carlos Estevez. They also will get back Kyle Wright at some point, who won 21 games for the Atlanta Braves back in 2022.
Opening Day is March 27.
